NPP To Replace SADA With Northern Development Authority

The opposition New Patriotic Party's (NPP) vice Presidential candidate, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, has revealed the party's agenda to replace the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) with the Northern Development Authority (NDA).

According to him, the mismanagement and negative image associated with SADA, warrants its replacement to make it serve the purpose for its establishment.

Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia dropped the hint at the party's Northern Regional rally in Tamale. He estimated that, the would-be Northern Development Authority, could bridge the developmental disparities between the Savannah ecological zone and southern Ghana.

“We will have the Northern Development Authority and you will see a major transformation.

SADA will be replaced by the Northern Development Authority and you will see a major transformation.

The akonfem (Guinea Foul), will no longer have to fly to Burkina Faso” Dr. Bawumia remained defiant on his description of President John Dramani Mahama as an incompetent Ghanaian leader.

“It doesn't matter which region you are from. All the other regions do not want an incompetent government and why should the Northern Region want an incompetent government under President Mahama.”

He accused the Mahama-Amissah Arthur led National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration of inflicting untold hardships on the citizens. “President Mahama has collapsed all pro poor government programmes introduced by the previous NPP administration.”

Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia thereby underscored the need for the electorate to kick President Mahama and the NDC out of office on December 7.

He admonished the electorate to wisely vote for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and the NPP to make Ghana work again.

“We want change because we want a government of integrity, a government that can deliver the goods for us, a government that can reduce our suffering, a government that can think far, a government with vision and that is the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and we will transform the economy under Nana Akufo Addo.”

Alan Cash on job creation A leading member of the NPP national campaign team, Alan John Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, promised that the next NPP government under Nana Akufo Addo's watch will establish groundnut and sugar processing factories in Northern Ghana.

The former Trade and Industry Minister said all 26 districts in Northern Region will get one factory each. He pleaded with the electorate to give the NPP the mandate to deliver on all its manifesto pledges.

He said Nana Akufo Addo and the NPP will support small scale industries to serve as the engine of growth.

Deputy Minority leader on security matters Deputy Minority leader and Member of Parliament for the Bimbila Constituency, Hon. Dominick Nitiwul, unveiled the NPP's plan to build military and police hospitals in Tamale.

He promised that the next NPP administration will increase security personnels' minimum wage to 35 Dollars a day. He however challenged the law enforcement agencies to deepen their neutrality especially before, during and after the December 7 polls.

Hon. Dominic Nitiwul assured Nana Akufo Addo that the Northern will deliver 15 or 18 Parliamentary seats on December 7. Other speakers including the NPP Acting General Secretary, John Boadu, the National youth Organizer, Sammy Awuku, the national Nasara Coordinator, Kamaldeen Abdullah, the national women's Organizer, Otiko Afisah Djabah, Nana Addo's Spokesperson, Mustapha Hamid, a former Northern Regional Minister, Prince Imoro Andani and a former Minister for women and children affairs, Hajia Alima Mahama, and an aide to Nana Addo, Lawyer Samuel Abu Jinapor, explained why President Mahama does not deserve renewal of his mandate. They inspired all party loyalists to serve as agents of change in their localities.

They also encouraged the party's voter population to remain at the polling stations and protect the ballots after exercising their franchise.

The NPP Presidential nominee, Nana Akufo-Addo introduced the party's 31 Parliamentary candidates in the region, and called on the electorate to massively vote for them.

-Citifmonline