Supreme Court Dismisses DPP Suit Against EC

The Supreme Court has dismissed a suit filed by Democratic People’s Party (DPP) flagbearer Thomas Nuako Ward Brew seeking to overturn his disqualification from the 2016 presidential elections.

Mr Ward-Brew in his suit, had argued that he was not in the country when the apex court offered all disqualified nominees a lifeline to correct mistakes on their nomination form.

Thomas Ward-Brew and his running mate Isaac Nii Otoo Otoo of the Democratic People’s Party (DPP)

He stated that the EC failed to adequately inform all nominees of the window of opportunity once the court gave that order. He prayed that the court orders the Electoral Commission to postpone the December 7 general elections.

A postponement of the polls he stated would offer nominees who were earlier disqualified an opportunity to effectively campaign.

The court in its ruling read by Jsc Sophia Adinyira described the suit as lacking merit in both form and substance.

A cost of GHC 3,000 awarded in favour of EC against the DPP flagbearer.

The Electoral Commission (EC) said in October that it was unable to accept Mr Thomas Nuako Ward-Brew of the Democratic People's Party nomination as the forms were improperly completed and Candidate's particulars were not provided.

Mrs Charlotte Osei, EC Chairman stated in Accra that the Commission noticed “the Voter ID number of the Vice Presidential Candidate has not been provided and so the Commission is unable to ascertain whether the Vice Presidential Candidate is a registered voter and eligible to stand as a candidate for that office.

Despite requesting candidates to obtain 432 signatures endorsing their presidential nomination forms “the number of subscribers to Mr Ward-Brew's forms did not meet the requirements of Regulation 7 (2) (b) of CI 94,” the Commission stated.

The Commission said there are no signatures for subscribers, signatures of two subscribers (Isaac Dusi & Kofi Kuma) are identical and this raises questions about the legitimacy of the two signatures.

The Commission said the same subscriber – Kumbung Dosetu endorsed the nomination forms in two different districts (Lawra and Nandom) with two different signatures raising issues again on the legitimacy of both signatures.

-Myjoyonline