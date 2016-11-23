GH¢30m PURC Boreholes Can ‘Toast Bread’ – Ace Ankomah Mocks

Private legal practitioner Ace Anan Ankomah has taken a swipe at the PURC over the price of some boreholes they intend constructing for some deprived communities in the country.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has secured approval for some GHC30million for the construction of about 500 boreholes in selected rural communities.

The amount has generated massive public discussion after it was disclosed by the opposition New Patriotic Party. The PURC has however denied claims that the project is being used as a smoke screen to fund the re-election bid of President John Mahama. “PPP has given approval but the PURC has not awarded the contract.

If anything is going to happen the project will start in 2017 January,” the PURC spokesperson Nana Yaa Gyantua explained. Commenting on the development, the popular lawyer cynically claimed that the planned boreholes have extraordinary features, hence the price. “People like Franklin Cudjoe just don’t get it.

This is no ordinary borehole.

Think of it as a DISPENSER. It’s gonna come with buttons and it will dispense boiling water, hot water, warm water, room temperature water, cold water, ice water, pure water, chilled water, ice cubes, crushed ice, ice ‘blog’, Americano coffee, Latte, Cappuccino, Expresso, Earl Grey Tea, Queen Anne Tea, Lipton Tea, Indian Tea, Milo, Bournvita, pito, whiskey… ei! Heck. The thing can even toast your bread and fry an egg for you,” he wrote on Facebook.

-Adomonline