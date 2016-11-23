Free and fair election will be difficult - PPP running mate

The running mate of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) is doubtful the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections will be free and fair.

Bridget Dzorbenuku believes there is uncertainty surrounding the credibility of the polls following the numerous court cases and allegations against the Electoral Commission by some parties in the run up the elections.

Speaking on the current affairs programme The Pulse on JOYNEWS channel Multi TV, she challenged the Electoral Commission (EC) to do the right thing as it prepares to conduct the polls.

More soon...

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com