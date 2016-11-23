Entrepreneurs Meet For Fun

Come Saturday November 26, young African entrepreneurs and start-ups are meeting for the "African Weekend Meet-up and photo shoot" at the Juliwin Gardens, East Legon in Accra where they would create business networks amidst fun.

The event would attract stakeholders and people from diverse business fields such as hospitality management, fashion, catering and many others who would open themselves up for interaction and provide mentorship for the start-up entrepreneurs.

Organized by Random African Thought (RAT), a young creative writing firm, The African Weekend Meet-up and Photo shoot”, according to the Manager, Mr. Edwin Oko Lamptey, aims to bring together the General public to meet and interact and network with these start-ups and entrepreneurs. Aside from that, another aspect of the event is to create the appropriate atmosphere for the relation of families.

"We're looking at creating an avenue for start-up entrepreneurs and the already-made entrepreneurs to meet together, network and share ideas. But this would be done in a relaxed manner, alongside with entertainment. We believe this is the weekend relaxation that all families in Accra need," Mr. Oko Lamptey stated.

There would be an exhibition of brands and products by these start-ups, entrepreneurs and young innovators and sponsors as a promotion and marketing tool.

The highlight of the event would be a Photo shoot which would be open to the General public who would be in attendance.

It starts at 9 am till 8 pm in the evening. Tickets can be acquired at the event grounds

Random African Thoughts is a start-up writing and publishing firm. The organization is made up of young Ghanaians who seek to promote African stories and African innovation.

As part of our core mandates, we look out for promising young Africans who are into entrepreneurship and do write-ups and profiles on their achievements and contributions to society and the business community. Our main promoting tools are the social media platforms.