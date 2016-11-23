IEA Debate: President Mahama, Nana Addo Disrespect Ghanaians - Edward  Mahama

The 2016 flag bearer of the People’s National Convention, (PNC), Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama has described the absence of flag bearers of National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo from Tuesday’s Institute of Economic Affair (IEA) organized Presidential debate as disrespect to the people they seek to lead.

The medical practitioner cum politician who was speaking on Onua Fm morning show Yen Sem Pa a day after the IEA encounter, expressed disappointment over inability of the two flag bearers to demonstrate to Ghanaians why they are looking for their mandate.

“It was an opportunity for all of us (flag bearers) to be on one platform to tell Ghanaians our policy plan for the country, but I was disappointed that both the President and Nana Addo did not show up. What they are simply telling Ghanaians is they don’t respect them and the platform”

Dr Edward Nasigri Mahama who is contesting this year’s election for the 5th time said while there are talks of building strong institutions, people who will help achieve that objective are rather busily destroying the gains made. He argued that anyone who wants to lead Ghana should be prepared to “speak to them whenever and wherever they are called to do so”

Institute of Economic Affairs organized a debate for all the Presidential hopefuls on Tuesday but the two leading candidates in the 2016 elections, President John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress and the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party Nana Akufo-Addo did not attend. So too were Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings of the National Democratic Party and the Convention People's Party Ivor Greenstreet.

However, Dr Edward Mahama observed that it would have been opportunity also for all the flag bearers not only to critic each others’ policies but to demonstrate to the entire world that Ghana is ready for another peaceful elections. Adding that both NDC and NPP decided to stay away for reason best known to them and “this is disrespect clearly exhibited here”.