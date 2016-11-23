TEIN-Legon Intensifies Its Room-To-Room Campaign

In the build up to the 2016 general elections, TEIN-LEGON has intensified its campaign efforts here on the university of Ghana campus in a bid to canvass for votes for H.E JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA and the parliamentary candidate, MR DELALI KWESI BREMPONG.

The team made up of 10 sub-teams visited legon hall to interact with students in their rooms, giving them reasons why the President should be given a second term to continue his agenda of Changing Lives and Transforming Ghana. Stickers, books and leaflets containing the numerous achievements of the government were also shared.

Members of the various teams explained to students the achievements and projects of the government and how that affects the ordinary UG student.Of particular interest to the students was the university of Ghana teaching hospital located behind Kwapong Hall of the university of Ghana. With this ultramodern facility, the Medical, Allied health and Nursing students will no longer have to stress themselves so much to go to Korle Bu for their practicals. Students will now conveniently have all their lectures and practicals on campus.

The response from the students was very positive, as most of them were optimistic that Ghana can transform more under His excellency John Dramani Mahama and Mr.Delali Brempong.

They promised to endorse the government massively come 7 December,2016.

Vote JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA FOR CONTINUITY

Vote DELALI KWESI BREMPONG FOR SERVICE

It's still;

#ChangingLives

#TransformingGhana

#DKB-here to serve

