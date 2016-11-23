Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Press Release | 23 November 2016 11:25 CET

TEIN-Legon Intensifies Its Room-To-Room Campaign

By TEIN-LEGON

In the build up to the 2016 general elections, TEIN-LEGON has intensified its campaign efforts here on the university of Ghana campus in a bid to canvass for votes for H.E JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA and the parliamentary candidate, MR DELALI KWESI BREMPONG.

The team made up of 10 sub-teams visited legon hall to interact with students in their rooms, giving them reasons why the President should be given a second term to continue his agenda of Changing Lives and Transforming Ghana. Stickers, books and leaflets containing the numerous achievements of the government were also shared.

Members of the various teams explained to students the achievements and projects of the government and how that affects the ordinary UG student.Of particular interest to the students was the university of Ghana teaching hospital located behind Kwapong Hall of the university of Ghana. With this ultramodern facility, the Medical, Allied health and Nursing students will no longer have to stress themselves so much to go to Korle Bu for their practicals. Students will now conveniently have all their lectures and practicals on campus.

The response from the students was very positive, as most of them were optimistic that Ghana can transform more under His excellency John Dramani Mahama and Mr.Delali Brempong.

They promised to endorse the government massively come 7 December,2016.

Vote JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA FOR CONTINUITY
Vote DELALI KWESI BREMPONG FOR SERVICE
It's still;
#ChangingLives
#TransformingGhana
#DKB-here to serve
ANANPANSAH SOLOMON
TEIN-LEGON PRESIDENT
(0207262608)
©TEIN-LEGON

Press Release

Sometimes silence is the loudest noise
By: Akwasi Dill - New Ze
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img