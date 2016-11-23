Nurses challenged to identify their quality

By Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA

Accra, Nov. 22, GNA - The Second Annual Scientific and Regional Conference of the Critical Care Nurses (CCN) Group, Ghana is underway in Accra with a call on Critical Care Nurses to identify their quality culture and let it inform their activities.

Madam Susana Larbi Wumbee, the Deputy Director of Nursing Services of the Ghana Health Services Institutional Care Division, who made the call on Monday, said the quality of culture of the CCN needed to align to the national health policies, standards, guidelines and protocols that especially pertain to their professional discipline.

"The nation, health facilities and patients need your holistic services because you can make a great difference for good patient outcome and enable the health sector to meet its goal of quality and safe care," she said.

Madam Larbi Wumbee noted that without quality, there would be no positive patient experience for satisfaction, advancement in their professional affiliations and expected patient outcomes.

"Ultimately holistic care goals will not be realised," she said.

Admitting that critical care need are crucial and takes a lot of resources, she urged nurses to find ways to orientate themselves with leadership and managerial skills adding: "You need these skills to work and also manage your unit efficiently no matter your rank," she said.

The Deputy Director of Nursing Services of the Ghana Health Services International Care Division therefore advocated that individual and corporate group should task themselves with innovations from the education that they would receive from the conference where action plans would be made towards implementation.

She advised nurses to develop right attitude that would help them meet their patients expectations.

She also lauded organisers of the conference saying it was timely as it would help build the capacity of the CCN and pursue continuous education where efficient gaps would be filled.

Speaking on the theme: "Holistic Care of the Critically Ill Patient; the Role of the Nurses," Mrs Faustina Excel-Adipa, the Chairperson of the CCN Group, Ghana, said the engagement would afford group members to share their experiences, challenges and equip themselves with knowledge and skills to care for the patients.

She noted that the meeting which was the first ever Africa CCN nursing conference would also serve as a platform for educational, acquisition of new skills and sharing of experiences.

Professor Ged Williams, the Founding Chair of the World Federation of Critical Care Nurses (WFCCN), said critical care drove health care reforms and benefited communities.

Speaking at the three-day programme, Mr Kwaku Asante-Krobea, the President of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwifery Association (GRNMA) called for the establishment of a consortium that would reflect the training and skills of the group.

He pledged of GRNMA preparedness to work with CCN for its goals to be worthwhile.

There conference which is a collaborative initiative between CCN AND WFCCN has brought together CCN from the 10 regions and sub regions to engage, deliberate and work towards the sustainability of the group.

Members would discuss health topics like management of acute stroke patient, communicating with the families of critically ill patient, neonatal resuscitation in the delivery room, developing worldwide critical care nursing networks, standards and practice improvement: implementation for Africa and the rest of the world as well nursing informatics in Ghana: the challenges and the prospects. GNA