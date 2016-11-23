7 Must Know Tips For House Hunting In Lagos

When you are in the city of Lagos, you are told to shine your eyes (be smart and observant). Lagosians don’t say this slang for fun. It is because if you dare to laggard, you will have yourself to blame. Same goes for persons who are house hunting in the city.

Renting an apartment in Lagos is a project on its own. It is time-consuming. It is even worse when you are desperately looking for an apartment. However, when you are house hunting it requires a lot of patience no matter how frantic you are. This is because the landlord and agent will not live with you in the house. So, if you don’t want to regret renting an apartment in Lagos, Jumia Travel shares some tips that can help you. Again, it is strongly advised to shine your eyes.

Never allow the agent to sweet talk you

You must work with an agent when you are house hunting in Lagos. They know where all the houses that are available for rent. They are the reason for the unreasonable cost of houses in the city. This said, don’t ever allow an agent to bamboozle you into renting an apartment. If you don’t like firmly say you don’t and don’t be carried away by their niceties. It’s just for show. After they get their money, you are on your own. That is why you should keep the relationship strictly formal.

Decide what you want based on money

Most times than not, agents take advantage of house hunters who don’t know what they want. What kind of apartment are you looking for? Is it a room and parlour or a one room toilet and kitchen or a self-contain? You must define what you want or else the agent will tell you what you want without any options. Also, consider money. Importantly, seek advice from friends who already rented their apartment.

The house itself

You just have to inspect the house thoroughly before agreeing to rent it. Are there basic amenities like water, and electricity? What about the toilet and kitchen? Can you use them? The people? Is the environment neat that your partner will not complain about it? Are there any cracks in the ceiling? Are the pipes leaking? So, if your answers are yes and you don’t want to abandon your rented apartment for any guest houses in Ikeja , don’t rent such a house.

Always go house hunting during the rainy season

The best time to search for a house is during the rainy season. This is because you don’t want to return home one day and your house is flooded!

The resident landlord

Some landlords cannot mind their business. They keep puck nosing into the affairs of their tenants. If you don’t like a house where the landlord resides, you may just walk away. Sometimes you don’t blame the landlord, some tenants are a menace. Also, some landlords have sugar coated mouths, don’t lose your guard.

Proximity to your workplace

Rent an apartment that is close to your workplace because you will spend less on transport and don’t need to worry about the hectic Lagos traffic. But, the ultimate is the comfortability of the apartment. Don’t transact for proximity.

The environment

The environment is the ultimate. It must be secured and not prone to flood. What you should, perhaps, have in mind is that will your partner like the environment or house you rented?