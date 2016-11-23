NDC Chairman Joins NPP

Emmanuel Attah Obeng aka Chairman Soborae, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) former Mpraeso Constituency chairman, Eastern Region, has pitched camp with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) barely two weeks to the general election.

According to him, he is prepared to campaign rigorously to see the NDC voted out of power because “the party has done the people of Ghana more harm than good.”

Addressing a mammoth rally at Kwahu-Mpraeso during the campaign launch of Seth Kwame Acheampong, the NPP parliamentary candidate, on Sunday to announce his defection, the former NDC constituency chairman stated that Ghanaians will have themselves to blame if they retain President Mahama and the NDC in power.

“Never doubt me when I talk about ills going on in the NDC. I've been constituency chairman for 16 years and have also been the organizer of the NDC National Chairmen's Association, so I was not by any means a small person in that party. After failing to honour me, they're plotting to kill me because I've changed my mind. I've come to the NPP with thousands of people. Since the party came into power, I cannot boast of even a bicycle after serving for so long a time. This is painful and distressing,” he bemoaned.

Chairman Soborae added, “We are destroying the NDC by depleting its members in the area. If I had not made my mind to defect it would have been difficult for me to be here today. This is because I've had a lot of calls from the national and the regional executives as well as other big shots asking me not to leave the NDC.”

He observed, “The wind of change is blowing; we can all feel Nana Akufo-Addo in the air. No matter what the NDC does, it will lose the December 7 elections. Ghanaians are fed up with their incompetence and the hardship brought on the people,” he noted.

Chairman Soborae lost his position to the current constituency chairman, Mahama Mohammed, in 2012.

Mr. Attah Obeng told DAILY GUIDE that since an attempt was made by unknown persons to assassinate him, the party hierarchy had forsaken him, adding that it was only the NPP chairman in the area who came to comfort him. “I have joined the NPP with my members because, it's a peaceful party,” he claimed.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Kwahu-Mpreaso

