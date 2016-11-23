Mamavi's travels: 'Hakuna Matta' just got real in South Africa

This was my third South African visit but it felt like my first. You would think that for a third trip, the law of diminishing returns would set in. It didn't. And so this trip to experience the rainbow nation for six days proved unforgettable.

Tuesday evening was touch down in Johannesburg, South Africa's biggest city. It was cold. But not the kind that drive you in search of heat. It was a coldness that was as pleasant as summer.

The drive to the North West province was an endorsement of proper road construction. We kind off glided on the highway for two hours. I would doze off a few times as I prepared these two big eyes of mine to soak in Sun city.

You may never be adequately prepared for the Sun City experience. One thing appeared certain - stress doesn't live there. The ambiance projected a place best described by that phrase in Lion King 'Hakuna Matta' 'it means no worry'.

The place was organised like an Ochestra and as music relaxes, Sun City melts stress. I kept telling myself that this is a place I could live forever.

It was easy to think this way when you wake up on a warm 5 star bed at the Cascades Hotel. The hotel's name was not an arbitrary selection of a nice-sounding word.

It was called Cascades because yes - it is full of cascades - This was man-made Boti falls not in one place, but several places and complimentary by tropical gardens, we breathed the scent of flowers and the scent of clean water.

On my first morning, was at a magnificent royal palace which had it not been for the determined archeologist would have been buried in the dustbin of history or stuck in books.

I explored the jungle of the Palace of the Lost City, what is easily one of Southern Africa’s greatest architectural achievements.

My third day took me out for the first real adventure. Bicycles have never been my thing. And for most girls its not. My one time on a motorbike is only a childhood memory and i sat on the back holding the riding a relative.

So when we were told we were going quad biking my thinking was oh I will sit behind the rider and guide. But I was left to dare ride an army-green beast of a motorbike as I tried to open up to an adventure.

In the company of some tough girls, I mastered unaided courage to ride the beast across sandy roads like you see in those rugged sports shows.

After riding an artificial beast of a machine, we got the chance to encounter a real beast - an elephant.

It was n our way to Pretoria the following day, we made a first stop at the elephant sanctuary. How close have you been to an elephant? Hiding behind a wire mesh in a zoo? I got a better but dreaded opportunity. I went on a walk with an elephant and wait-for-it - Yes, I fed it. It eat out of my hand. Incredible huh?

Their innocence and affection would melt your heart. A beast appreciating and giving back love is something else. Really something else.

It was at the Jacaranda in Pretoria that I saw what I would describe as a purple aisle. It was nature's own version of the walk down the aisle.

Purple trees lined up the street, bent over in some curiosity and shower its fragarant flowers on anybody redy to indulge in the moment down the walk.

Drivers in Pretoria appeared eager to drive a tourist through the Jacaranda. And so if they were patient to drive me through, surely they would be patient enough for me to take a shot along the purple aisle.

The Freedom Park and Union Buildings have become such an attraction for both holidaymakers and remarkably locals. The park has a huge statue of Mandela and it sure feels like freedom being protected by a giant. Here is a place honouring South Africa’s heroes.

Perhaps two over-used words in South Africa is gold/golden and sun. So I went to two very patronised 'gold' places - the Gold Reef City. As if that gold was not enough there was also the 'Golden Loop' in the 'Gold Reef City' in Johannesburg.

It was a theme park and the thing about such parks is that it opens you up for surprises. Don’t turn your back to the Golden Loop when you visit the Gold Reef City in Johannesburg.

The Hartbeespoort is basically much like a ride on the Volta lake. But a vastily improved experience because of deliberate investment in creating a much more engaging experience. Its a dam surrounded by mountains so its a sort of a dam in a valley. Scores of boats ply the water body and I got an afternoon cruise at Harties as the locals call the place.

It was thrilling but some knots of sadness in my belly as the end of the cruise marked the business end of my tour of the 'Rainbow nation'

But boy, I didn’t expect this vintage drive and a cable car ride all in a day.

Later that night I would be driven in a limousine to a night of performances…live performances….huge auditorium and happy people with a common connector; Music. #MTVMAMAS2016.

And when my son gave me this list and said “mummy pleeeeeese don’t forget to buy all the toys”, I knew my last day had to be spent at one of Johannesburg’s favourite malls….the Sandton Mall.

On a trip like this, the vital bonus is great new friendships. The physical break-ups are nostalgic and so to make it less nostalgic, a selfie to capture the moments is a must.