NPP’s allegations on ‘campaign projects’ bogus – NDC

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rubbished allegations by the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) that the NDC is financing its campaign with funds generated through dubious contracts awarded through sole sourcing.

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has alleged among others things that Mahama-led government signed a fraudulent deal worth about $300 million for younational security equipment.

According to the party, government has already paid a UK-based firm, Santa Barron, $120 million dollars for the supply of the equipment on 30th November without due diligence.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, the Deputy Minister of Communication Felix Ofosu Kwakye admitted that government has indeed signed such a deal, saying: “It is true that government has entered into an agreement with the company to supply a number of equipment to the country's security agencies in fulfillment of government's mandate to provide security for the people of Ghana…”

Mr. Ofosu was however quick to deny claims that the contract was a fraudulent.

While describing the NPP's claims as bogus , Mr. Kwakye also indicated that the NPP was just seeking to score cheap political points with the allegations.

“For them to go on air and seek to bastardize what is government's regular activity of procuring equipment for the use of security agencies is indicative of a party that is desperate, that is totally hopeless and is willing to latch onto any argument to make political capital out of non-existent issues.”

“All the issues that the NPP raised are clearly bogus, they are not factual, it was informed by pedestrian propaganda and a desire to reap political dividends when none exists.

NPP didn't clarify – Kwakye Ofosu

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu further indicated that the NPP failed to seek “genuine clarification” on the deal and only resorted to make unsubstantiated claims.

“If the NPP was really interested in seeking clarification on any aspect of this matter, the appropriate channel they should have used was their Members of Parliament who have the authority to ask Parliament to request specific state officials to come and answer questions on these matters, and that opportunity still exists so I do not know why they are going round in circles and seeking to bastardize this particular transaction. Again I am unable to find any specific allegation of wrongdoing that they have leveled against the NDC.”

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

