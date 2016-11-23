PURC justifies GHc30m for 500 boreholes

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), has defended its decision to spend about GHc30 million in constructing 500 boreholes in selected communities across the country.

According to the Director of Public Affairs for the PURC, Nana Yaa Gyantuah, the projects which are yet to commence, are “integrated water systems” saying the cost of such projects are higher than normal boreholes.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Tuesday, Nana Yaa Gyantuah said the Public Procurement Authority, has given them the green light to execute the project on sole sourcing basis.

“I am saying that the PPA has approved it,” she added.

Nana Gyantuah made the comment in response to the New Patriotic Party’s claims that the cost of the project has been bloated.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, said the amount has been inflated by the Mahama-led administration to enable them siphon state funds for its campaign activities.

“It is in the light of this that a Public Utility Regulatory Commission letter dated 6th October,2016, requesting for a 'single-sourced procurement approval for PURC'S pro-poor water project' shows the danger that our cash is in under Mahama. In the said letter, it is stated 'the commission is seeking approval to single-source contractors to construct bore-holes in selected deprived communities.' The letter continues 'the total cost of the project for the 500 bore-holes is GH¢30million.' And, no matter where the borehole is being dug, the rate per unit is quoted at GH¢60,000. This, ladies and gentlemen, is four times, the market rate,” he added.

He also insisted that the amount for each borehole should not be more than GHc18, 000.

But Gyantuah said integrated water systems have a lot of components and cannot be less than GHc 18,000 and thus challenged the NPP to provide contrary evidence.

“What they are talking about is the normal mechanized borehole without lines. If there is anyone out there who thinks that an integrated water system will cost less [GHc18,000] we don't have a problem the people should come,” she challenged.

She said the project will have electronic submersible pumps that will carry the water to some installed tanks, and pipelines connecting standing pipes in the communities as well as a pump house.

“You have to do geophysical studies, chemical analysis of the water, that is in the ground because it is going to a whole community,” she added.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

