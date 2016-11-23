Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
PPP News | 23 November 2016 00:06 CET

IEA Town Hall Debate: Ghana is practicing lazy approach to taxation - Dr Nduom

By MyJoyOnline

The Presidential Candidate of the Progressive People's Party (PPP) says Ghana's is practicing a lazy approach to taxation where only a few people pay tax.

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom says if Ghana gets away from that approach, a lot would be achieved including implementing the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) which comes with a unique numbering scheme.

Speaking at the maiden Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) Town Hall Debate for Presidential Candidate at the Kempinski Hotel In Accra Tuesday, he said the PPP can reduce the level of taxation by 50 percent in the country by the end of their first term.

More soon...
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim

PPP News

"It's imperative to grab opportunities but it takes vision."
By: Pastor Clifford Owus
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img