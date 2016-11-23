IEA Town Hall Debate: Ghana is practicing lazy approach to taxation - Dr Nduom

The Presidential Candidate of the Progressive People's Party (PPP) says Ghana's is practicing a lazy approach to taxation where only a few people pay tax.

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom says if Ghana gets away from that approach, a lot would be achieved including implementing the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) which comes with a unique numbering scheme.

Speaking at the maiden Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) Town Hall Debate for Presidential Candidate at the Kempinski Hotel In Accra Tuesday, he said the PPP can reduce the level of taxation by 50 percent in the country by the end of their first term.

More soon...

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim