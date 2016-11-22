'Vote In Your Numbers For Nana Akufo-Addo'

Mrs. Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, the wife Of the Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party has asked residents of the Kpone Katamanso constituency, to vote for Nana Addo and the NPP, to implement policies like the one District one factory and the one constituency one million dollars, to ensure jobs and a better life for all Ghanaians.

At the Valley View University, where she attended a church service, she asked the congregation to pray for Nana Addo and the NPP. Mrs Akufo-Addo also told the electorate at Oyibi and Apollonia that she would do everything within her power as first lady to improve their standard of living, under a Nana Addo -led NPP government.

At the Atadeka Lorry station and Taxi station, Mrs.Akufo-Addo told drivers that Nana Addo and the NPP will put in place measures to reduce the cost of operations in the transport business, to make transportation cheaper for passengers and more profitable for drivers and operators.

Mrs.Akufo-Addo later visited the Zenu Memorial market ,where she told market women that Nana Akufo-Addo would make sure Masloc loans are not given to just a select few but to all deserving Ghanaians.

Mrs Akufo-Addo commissioned a foot bridge at Zenu, to facilitate the movement of people and ended her tour with a rally at the Zenu Lorry station, where she told the electorate that “my husband is he is a man of integrity and ready to work with everyone. You know this is the third time for him and I believe you will give him the mandate to implement free maternal healthcare, free education and make the NHIS work again. Vote for Nana Addo and the NPP for a better life for you and your children and grandchildren”.

She was accompanied by Regional Executives, former Ministers, the parliamentary candidate Solomon Appiah, his executives and other party supporters.