Vote For Nana Addo For Jobs---Rebecca Akufo-Addo To Voters

The wife of the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mrs Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, has said the “one district one factory” and the one constituency one million dollars” policies are a deliberate strategy to stimulate local economies and create the needed jobs for Ghana's development.

Mrs Akufo- Addo who was at the Shai Osudoku constituency to campaign for change, met the traditional council, outlined aspects of the NPP manifesto and asked for their prayers and support for Nana Addo and the NPP.

She also met traders at the Dodowa market, where she called on voters to consider the current hardships brought on by poor economic management, high taxes, a prolonged power crisis, high utility tariffs and vote for a Nana Addo –led NPP government to improve our healthcare, lower taxes and create a better economic environment for businesses to thrive, adding “the NPP believes businesses like yours should have access to Masloc loans and other low interest loans to help you improve your lives and that of your families”.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo later donated some items to the Dodowa and Asutare clinics and ended her tour with a rally at Asutuare, where she told the people to continue to pray for her husband and the NPP to rescue the country from the current economic mess.

She was accompanied by the Regional Executives, former Ministers of State, the parliamentary candidate of Shai Osudoku Stephen Nana Ayortey, his executives and other party faithfuls.





