Mahama won’t apologise today or tomorrow!

Why are many people and organisations (including MFWA) calling on John Mahama to apologise for his recent comments which suggested NPP is anti-Northerners?

Why must he apologise? And what must he apologise for?

You may have your own ‘good’ reasons. But as far as the President is concerned, he has no regrets whatsoever.

Ghanaians calling for apology can go and burn the sea because President Mahama will not apologise today or tomorrow. He stands by every word he said. He would rather lose the election than apologise for telling the ‘truth’ as it is.

Fellow Ghanaians, the above is my prediction of how the President thinks and what he will/will not do in relation to his recent ethnocentric/DIVISIVE comments.

As I predicted accurately on the Montie 3 issue,

so Am I predicting above.

He does not care about how his actions/inactions affect People/institutions negatively. His pursuit is a personal political agenda over everything else. In that regard, if a divisive statement can help him win some votes, why NOT?

If freeing 3 prisoners who can insult political opponents in a manner which I inure his benefit, why not?

Such is the President we have. He is very dangerous. I had high expectations of him BUT he has failed so so much to my disappointment.