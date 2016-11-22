UMB Bank wins two awards

Accra, Nov. 22, GNA - Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) has received the 'Brand Leadership Award' at the sixth Brand Excellence Awards organised by Premier Brands Ghana.

A statement issued by UMB Bank and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday said the award was in recognition of the bank's strategic rebranding, which had elevated it into a nationally recognised and competitive universal bank.

Receiving the award on behalf of the bank, UMB Bank's Director of Marketing and Communications, Ms Yvonne Botchey, dedicated the award to the Bank's cherished customers and expressed her appreciation to the Board and Management of UMB for recognising the strategic importance of the Bank's brand.

'The strength of the UMB Bank brand is largely due to the fact that we put our customers' interests at the centre of everything that we do,' the statement said.

Ms Botchey also noted that the execution of innovative brand communication campaigns and the Bank's investment in technology to modernise its operations and to enhance customer experience have also contributed to the success of the UMB Bank brand.

In a related development, UMB Bank has been adjudged the 'Student Friendly Bank of the Year' at the annual Ghana Tertiary Awards organised by Youth Web Ghana.

This award recognises UMB Bank's tireless effort in building a strong relationship with the youth in Ghana, especially tertiary students.

The award was presented by Mr Richmond Amiga-Sarpong, Chief Executive Officer of Youth Web Ghana.

The Chief Executive Officer of UMB Bank, Mr. John Awuah, who received the award on behalf of the Bank, said: 'We are humbled by this recognition and we are happy to see that our belief in the value of providing stellar financial services to the youth has been validated with this award.'

Mr Awuah also stated that earlier this year, the bank inaugurated two new branches on the campuses of the University of Ghana and the University of Professionals Studies, Accra to bring the services of the bank closer to students.

He noted that the University of Cape Coast and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology would also soon experience UMB Bank's suite of products and services.

'We intend to reinforce our superiority in student banking by investing in technology that will provide cutting edge online and mobile banking services for our customers and especially for our student customers,' Mr Awuah concluded.

UMB is a full-service financial institution specialising in customised banking products and services.

It opened on March 15, 1972 and is a leading Ghanaian indigenous bank with considerable financial expertise.

UMB is recognised for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative use of technology, and distinctive banking solutions.

It currently has 31 branches, one UMB Centre for Businesses and a vast network of ATMs.

GNA