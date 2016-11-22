Ejisu-Juaben assembly shows strong performance

By Sampson Adu-Poku, GNA

Ejisu (Ash), Nov 22, GNA - The Ejisu-Juaben Municipal Assembly continues to show strong performance as it successfully complete a number of capital projects to transform the lives of the people.

It has over the past four years, through various funding streams, made good progress in the areas of education and health development, access to safe water, improved security and sanitation.

Mr. Ernest Ofosu-Ampofo, the Deputy Municipal Engineer, on Tuesday led journalists to inspect some of these projects.

These included a state-of the-art accident and emergency unit, a theatre, ear, nose and throat unit, x-ray and administration blocks at the Ejisu Government Hospital.

There is also a two-storey administration block for the Juaben hospital, a police accommodation in Ejisu, boreholes and washrooms at Dumakwae, Adumasa, Ejisu-Zongo and Kokobra.

Added to these, are the construction of additional classroom blocks and the supply of furniture to schools at Boamadumase, Odoyefe, Ejisu, Nobewam, Timeabu, Boankra, Baworo, and Peminase.

It had also completed a court building in Ejisu and rehabilitating farm tracks at Onaa, Yeboakrom, Bangroagya and Asempaso.

Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo said the projects were funded from the World Bank's Urban Development Grant, the District Development Fund (DDF), the assembly's internally generated fund IGF), the District Assemblies' Common Fund (DACF) and the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund).

