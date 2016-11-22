K.K.D.A holds fourth quarter town hall meeting

By Isaac Newton Tetteh, GNA

Kpone Nov. 22, GNA - The Kpone Katamanso District Assembly (K.K.D.A) has held its fourth Quarter Town Hall Meeting at Zenu with a call on residents to actively participate in local governance and development.

The event was organised to account to the people as well as seek their opinions on the execution of projects and programmes of the Assembly.

Giving the keynote address on behalf of the District Chief Executive, the Coordinating Director for the Assembly, Mr. Mohammed Alhassan Yakubu, said the Assembly had been assigned with a wide range of responsibilities, including ensuring the provision of social services and infrastructure, as well as the promotion and coordination of local economic development.

According to him, per the legislation establishing the District Assembly, services should be provided impartially, fairly, equitably and without bias.

He also advised the Assembly staff to exhibit high professional and ethical standards as well as ensuring accountability and transparency always.

Mrs Ivy Oduro Kwateng. District Planning Officer, said the Assembly was facing a number challenges including the its boundary dispute with its Mother Assembly,the Tema Metropolitan Assembly(TMA), which was adversely affecting the collection of taxes from industries in its enclave.

Mr. Noble Atsu Ahadzi, the District Budget Officer, educated residents on how funds were sourced and used for developmental projects.

He said sources of funds to the District Assembly included the Internally Generated Funds (IGF), District Assembly Common Funds (DACF), Ghana Education Trust Fund (GetFUND)

He said the Assembly depended much on the IGF and therefore encouraged the community members to show much commitment by paying their rates. Adding that 'it is a duty of every citizen who is 18 years and above to pay their basic rate which is GH¢2.10p every year as required by law.'

The event brought together all Assembly Members in the Kpone Katamanso District and some selected unit Committee members as well as the community members.

