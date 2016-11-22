Tigo Business SME Roadshow draws to an impressive end

Accra, Nov 22, GNA - Seven weeks after setting up in various business districts to offer expert advice and business solutions to SMEs within the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions, Tigo Business, has officially wrapped up on its SME Empowerment Roadshow.

Together with Microsoft, Lenovo, ITWORX and Zepto, the SME Empowerment Roadshow offered various technology and solutions that would help SMEs to grow, manage cost and become efficient.

It provided some great context on the local environment and most importantly insights on how SMEs could tap into the power of mobile and cloud technology to increase productivity communicate and collaborate anytime from anywhere using any device.

One such participant was Daniel Zewu, an Assistant Sales & Marketing Manager at Aya Technologies, an e-payment platform IT Company formed six years ago in Cantonments, Accra.

Sharing his thoughts Daniel Zewu found the Roadshow to be very informative and was pleasantly surprised that Tigo and the global companies catered to small businesses such as his.

'I was mostly interested in new and affordable technology that could help our business reach more customers. I found lots of great products we could benefit from,' he said.

At the closing ceremony, the Director for Tigo Business, Stephen Essien, said the Roadshow had been a resounding success and was widely patronised by a broad spectrum of business owners.

'This series of events across various business districts is in line with our strategic objective to help SMEs in Ghana to kick off, grow and accelerate through access to affordable technology, world-class skills and innovation'.

Another participant, Fostina Awo Boafo of Torine Coaching & Consultancy, a company that provides capacity training for business leaders and employees, was among the numerous participants who were presented with Lenovo and Zepto devices at the roadshow.

She spoke about having no previous knowledge of Microsoft's 356 product, the Zepto devices and Lenovo smartphones.

'This event has been a real eye-opener for me. I found it to be very educative, especially the session on the different packages and services that Tigo, Microsoft and ITWORX have to offer. I am actually a first time Tigo user and will consider switching permanently after this encounter'.

The Tigo Business SME Empowerment Roadshow was a one stop shop for SMEs to tap into the rich knowledge and business expertise of global giants such as Microsoft, Lenovo, ITWORX and Zepto.

More than 500 participants attended the various sessions.

GNA