Gov’t blows GHc30m on 500 boreholes – NPP

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), has accused government of spending about GHc30 million on some 500 boreholes in the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra today [Tuesday], a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, said the amount has been inflated, and it’s being executed by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), to enable the Mahama-led administration siphon public funds for its campaign activities.

“It is in the light of this that a Public Utility Regulatory Commission letter dated 6th October,2016, requesting for a 'single-sourced procurement approval for PURC'S pro-poor water project', shows the danger that our cash is in under Mahama. In the said letter, it is stated 'the commission is seeking approval to single-source contractors to construct bore-holes in selected deprived communities.' The letter continues 'the total cost of the project for the 500 bore-holes is GH¢30million.' And, no matter where the borehole is being dug, the rate per unit is quoted at GH¢60,000. This, ladies and gentlemen, is four times, the market rate.”

According to him, the amount for each borehole should not be more than GHc18,000.

Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie also known as Sir John, further made several allegations including accusing government of signing a fraudulent deal worth about $300 million for the supply of national security equipment.

According to him, government has already paid a UK-based firm, Santa Barron, $120 million dollars for the supply of the equipment on 30th November without due diligence.

Meanwhile, speaking on Eyewitness News, Director of Public Affairs for the PURC, Nana Yaa Gyantuah, justified the GHc30 million used in the borehole project, saying the boreholes in question were “integrated water systems”.

