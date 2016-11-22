234 Ghanaian students stranded in Russia

The fate of 234 Ghanaian students studying in Russia on Government of Ghana scholarship is in jeopardy, following the state’s inability to provide their stipends over the past four months.

Currently, in a climate of negative 23 degrees Celsius, these stranded students have been left at the mercy of the harsh weather conditions without food, winter coats and boots.

What has even worsened the situation is the fact that owners of the hostels being occupied by these students are threatening to eject them due to the nonpayment of bills. Each student is entitled to a monthly stipend of 300 dollars.

Information available to The Chronicle has revealed that the students, with ages between 19 and 25 years, were sent to the country for studies in various fields, including petroleum engineering. The last batch of 39 students arrived in Russia last Monday and it is a pity to see them with only 100 dollars each from their guardians, which was not enough to procure basic items like winter coats and boots.

The practice is that the Scholarship Secretariat in Accra sends the stipends through the Ghana Mission in Moscow for disbursement to the students across Russia, but for unexplained reasons the Embassy did not receive the money from Accra.

When the Scholarship Secretariat was contacted, a source who pleaded anonymity stated that embarrassing reports of the students' situation was communicated to them by the country’s Embassy in Moscow.

According to the source, the Ministry of Finance had delayed in releasing the funds, hence the deteriorated situation.

Every effort made to contact the Finance Minister, Seth Terkper, was unsuccessful.