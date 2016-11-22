Booted NDC MPs Launch Support for JM

By Maxwell Ofori, Parliament House

National Democratic Congress' (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) who lost the bid during their primaries to contest this year's parliamentary polls have come together to ensure the party wins the elections as well as most of the parliamentary seats.

The group, calling itself '2016 NDC MPs Exit Group', numbering 47, says it wants to strategize and bring to bear the experience of the members (outgoing MPs) for the re-election of President Mahama on December 7.

Addressing a news conference to make public the intentions of the group, Deputy Majority Leader and the MP for Ashaiman constituency, Alfred Agbesi pointed out that the aim and objective of the group is to work towards ensuring total 'one touch' victory for the NDC.

He added that, in doing so, “we are leaving no stone unturned to canvass votes for our Flagbearer and President of the Republic for a second term, while supporting our colleagues and all NDC parliamentary candidates to

win and maintain majority seats in Parliament.”

The formation of the group, Mr. Agbesi further stated, was borne out of the impressive and unprecedented infrastructural development projects across the country, under the 'able and distinguished' leadership of President John Mahama.

“The 2016 NDC MPs Exit Group, comprises all the 47 NDC Members of Parliament who are not contesting the 2016 parliamentary polls.

“We have formed the group to add up to the campaign effort of our hard working and visionary President, John Dramani Mahama, as he seeks his constitutional second term mandate.

“The 2016 NDC MPs Exit Group, is also of the firm belief that whether in or out of Parliament, the interest of the great NDC party remains supreme.

“We, therefore, use today's engagement with you the media to reiterate our commitment and loyalty to the NDC party and the able and distinguished leadership of our government,” Mr. Agbesi indicated.

He stated that the group, since its formation, has been to some constituencies in the Volta Region, Greater Accra Region and the Central Region stating that, the group's overall aim and agenda was to cover the entire country before the December 7 elections.

“The group will, therefore, split into regional groups to visit our respective regions and constituencies to campaign for one touch victory,” he opined.

Being the first of its kind for outgoing MPs to come together as a group to work for the victory of its party, the 2016 NDC MPs Exit Group are confident they will make a great impact in the success of their presidential candidate and the parliamentary aspirants, as far as winning most of the parliamentary seats and that of the president is concerned.