We don't see Ghanaians as votes, but people to be helped – PPP

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has expressed displeasure at what it described as the cosmetic way government attempts to do things to please Ghanaians because of the upcoming elections.

PPP Vice Presidential Candidate, Bridgette Dzorgbenuku said any government that respects the mandate the people have given it would seek their welfare the first to the end and not the vice versa.

“You can’t build [infrastructure] few days to the election. We don’t see people as votes, we see them as people,” the former beauty queen said in an interview with The Pulse on JOYNEWS' channel on MultiTV Tuesday.

According to her, the only thing that distinguishes PPP Presidential Candidate, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom from the other candidates is his genuine love and respect for Ghanaians.

She cited the many banks and factories the business mogul has established across the country especially the rejuvenated Worawora rice mill in the Volta Region to stress his commitment.

Refresh the page for more...

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]