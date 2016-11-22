Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Africa | 22 November 2016 23:37 CET

The CAF conduct airlift operations in support of French operations in West Africa and the Sahel region

By Government of Canada

The Canadian Armed Forces conducted their first flight under Operation FREQUENCE, providing airlift support to France’s operations in West Africa and the Sahel region.

On November 20, 2016, a Royal Canadian Air Force CC-177 Globemaster strategic airlifter transported personnel and equipment from France to West Africa and the Sahel region.

Canada has provided airlift support to France, an important Ally, in the past. Op FREQUENCE is the most recent Canadian contribution to stability and security in this region.

“The CAF airlift contribution to operations in West Africa and the Sahel region demonstrates our readiness in bringing valuable capabilities in support to regional and international security and stability”, said Lieutenant-General Stephen Bowes, Commander Canadian Joint Operations Command.

Africa

By: STEPHEN DURUCHUKWU
