Ghanaian Student Receives International Medical Scholarship From St. George’s University, Grenada

A student from Accra, Ghana has officially started his medical degree after receiving a scholarship to St George’s University (SGU) in the Caribbean island of Grenada.

Daniel Kwesi Appeah recently attended SGU’s 20th biannual White Coat Ceremony at Northumbria University in the UK, where he will complete the first year of his MD studies as part of the Keith B Taylor Global Scholars (KBTGS) Program. He joined over 90 other international students on the program, which teaches first year sciences at Northumbria University before completion of preclinical training in Grenada.

In recognition of his outstanding academic achievements and to support him during his medical education, Daniel was awarded $81,000 by St. George’s University.

The Global Scholar’s Program encourages students to return to their home countries as physicians to practice medicine in local healthcare systems.

Speaking about his enrolment, Daniel said: “The White Coat ceremony was very touching and I am honoured to be part of this university. I believe one of the necessary qualities of a doctor is to be open and understanding of different cultures and experiences, and this program is offering me the perfect opportunity to enhance my own cultural understandings. My plan is to move back to Ghana after I graduate to help improve my country’s healthcare system.

The symbolic ceremony was embraced by SGU in 1996. Students at the event take an oath of commitment to the medical profession, recognising that “it is a privilege to have been given the opportunity to become a physician”.

Calum Macpherson, Vice Provost of the International Development Program and Dean of the School of Graduates at St, George’s University, said: “It’s always great to see enthusiastic and inspiring students like Daniel who really want to go the extra mile in their academic and medical careers”.

