Police threaten curfew over NDC, NPP clashes

The Police in the Eastern Region have cautioned the two major political parties in the country to act in accordance with the public order act or face a possible curfew in areas the two parties clashed.

This follows a clash between some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the New Juaben North Constituency, resulting in some injuries and destruction of properties.

The incident happened over the weekend during a separate health walk organized by the parties on the same day in the area.

Speaking to Citi News, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yaw Nketiah Yeboah, urged Ghanaians to be tolerant and desist from any acts that could threaten the peace in Ghana.

“We advise each and every one to be law abiding because you don't know what will happen and curfew can be placed on your community and it will be very sad that because of some bad nuts the whole community will sleep at times 4:00pm and wake up 8:00am or 6:00pm to 6:00am. We all should be law abiding and help make Ghana as peaceful as we need,” he said.

NDC, NPP to hold health walk on separate days

He further in a separate interview on Eyewitness News hinted that, the Police have agreed with the parties that health walks by the NPP and NDC should be held on different days.

“This coming Saturday, the NDC will go for the health walk; then the following day which is Sunday, the NPP will also go for their health walk. The last weekend before the general elections the NPP will swap with NDC on the days,” he added.

Police hunt for culprits

Meanwhile the Police in the region say they are currently on a manhunt for the perpetrators of the clashes in the New Juaben North constituency.

Surge in NPP, NDC clashes

There has been a surge in violent clashes between members of the two political parties in recent times. In one of the cases, the two parties had the altercation in front of the residence of the NPP flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Similar cases have also been recorded in Wulensi , Odododiodoo , Ajumako among other places. But in all such instances, the Police were unable to bring the perpetrators to book.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

