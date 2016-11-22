NDC stealing state funds for campaign – NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is accusing the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) of financing its campaign with funds generated through several dubious contracts awarded via sole sourcing to its cronies.

The party alleged that among other deals, the Mahama-led government signed a fraudulent deal worth about $300 million for the supply of national security equipment.

According to the party, government has already paid a UK based firm, Santa Barron, $120 million dollars for the supply of the equipment on 30th November without due diligence.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie said, the deal is one of many schemes created by the Mahama-led administration to siphon public funds for its campaign activities.

He also accused the government of inflating the cost of 500 borehole projects in collaboration with the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission at a unit cost of GHc60,000 Ghana cedis instead of the standard industry price of GHc18, 000 Ghana cedis.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, November 22, Kwadwo Owusu-Afriyie said an NPP-administration, led by Nana Akufo-Addo would investigate the many dubious contracts of the NDC government to retrieve the monies paid.

“Corruption and thievery have characterized this John Mahama-led government over the years…at a time nurses and teachers have not been paid, several people do not have jobs to make ends meet, the government has given out $300 million to a bogus company to import materials to be given to National Security to man the elections.”

“How can you give out such an amount of money to a company that was established just yesterday to do this project? This shows the government is corrupt. Thievery has characterized this government,” he said.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana