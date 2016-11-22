University of Education promotes Ghanaian dishes

Winneba (C/R) 22, GNA - Dr. Enyonam. C. Kudonoo, the President of the Ghana Home Economics Association, (GHEA) has stated that it is sad that many Ghanaians have abandoned local foods and adopted foreign ones to their disadvantage.

She said it was unfortunate Ghanaians were rather promoting foreign meals such as hamburgers, fried rice, pizzas and noodles as their favourite, saying these could rather result in lifestyle diseases.

Dr Kudonoo was addressing a food exhibition, organised by the Department of Home Economics of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) under the theme, 'Food Exhibitions for the Promotion of 'Endangered' Ghanaian Dishes'.

It was organised for Level 300 students, as part of their practical preparation towards their final examinations in the next academic year.

Dr. Kudonoo expressed worry that there were no concrete measures to promote the consumption of indigenous foods.

The exhibition, she said, was, therefore to encourage students and lecturers to develop new recipes out of the local dishes towards improving their nutritional contents.

She said the students were being trained to teach Home Economics in the future so they had to be versatile to deliver above par and were also being prepared to become entrepreneurs and food experts to create jobs for others.

She, therefore, urged them to undertake constant research on indigenous foods and have them documented in local and foreign journals.

She said the world was eager to taste Ghana's indigenous meals, explaining that the recipe book published this year by Fran Osseo-Asare and Barbara Baeta of Flair Catering Services, won the Best 2016 Gourmand Cook Book Award in Ghana.

She also appealed to the University to identify each ethnic group in Ghana, what it stood for, its values and meals and recommend the best ways to utilise the knowledge in Senior High School education.

Dr. Kudonoo said next year the Department of Home Economics of UEW would publish its first Colour Cookbook; Volumes One to five, to serve as a source of some local foods for everyday consumption in homes and restaurants.

Mrs. Kutum Comfort Madah, the Head of Home Economics Department of UEW, said local dishes and beverages from all the 10 regions of Ghana were exhibited, including appetisers and desserts.

She said as home economists, they aimed at improving the quality of life of individuals and families through the provision of good and adequate nutritious meals.

She, however, noted that as a result of poverty, lack of knowledge on nutrition, and climatic changes, which had led to food shortages, it was becoming increasingly difficult for families worldwide to feed themselves.

GNA