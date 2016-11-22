Sunyani East is ready for polls - EC official

By Paa Nii Stevenson, GNA

Sunyani, Nov 22, GNA - The Sunyani Municipal Electoral Officer, Mr. Yaw Opoku, has given the assurance that the municipality is more than ready for the next month's presidential and parliamentary elections.

He said it had gone through all the necessary processes and assembled the vital logistics for the successful conduct of the polls.

Mr. Opoku said he did not anticipate any problems.

He was speaking at a stakeholder workshop held in Sunyani to assist prevent armed conflict in this year's election and beyond.

The programme was jointly organized by the National Commission on Small Arms and the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) with support from the European Union (EU).

It brought together representatives of the security services, religious bodies, political parties and the National Peace Council.

The Municipal Electoral Officer indicated that apart from the ballot papers, the relevant election materials for all the 165 polling centres were safely in place.

Mr. Gyebi Asante, a Senior Programmes Officer, Small Arms Commission, said regardless the disappointment and frustration, political leaders, must resist any temptation to resort to armed violence.

He encouraged political party activists to be 'agents of peace' to safeguard the unity and stability of the country.

