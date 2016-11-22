Youth should say no to political violence

By Paa Nii Stevenson, GNA

Sunyani, Nov 22, GNA - Youth activists of the various political parties have been asked to be patriotic and say no to any election-related violence.

Mr. Emmanuel Kwashie Fugah, Chairman of the Brong-Ahafo Network of NGOs (BANGO), said the unity and peace of the nation should take precedence over any other interest or consideration.

His call, made through the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, comes amid the reported nasty political clashes in parts of the country.

He spoke of the need for political accommodation and tolerance, saying, violence should have no place in the election process.

Mr. Fugah counseled for responsible conduct by especially, the young people, in areas identified as election flash points in the region.

They should be measured in everything they said and mindful of their actions and inactions, he said, telling them that in the event of conflict, they would pay the price.

He chastised political leaders, who were capitalizing on the innocence of the youth to incite them to violence and said that was shameful.

He applauded the religious bodies in the region for the tremendous effort they had been making to help everybody to live in peace and harmony.

GNA