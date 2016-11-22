Graduates urged to be innovative and creative

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Nov. 22, GNA - Ms Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, has called on graduates to be innovative and creative in providing jobs for themselves.

She said no single government could provide all the needed jobs for graduates and 'l do not think it is always about leadership'.

Ms Gomashie was speaking, when Ms Roseline Delali Ashigbui, a graduate entrepreneur called on her at the Ministry in Accra.

The visit was to present her products and certificate of participation in the EXIM Bank Ghana's graduate enterprise development initiative in partnership with the University of Cape Coast.

The Entrepreneur was also the finalist of the programme that received GHâ‚µ 100,000 grant from the Bank to support them operate on a larger scale and also to acquire equipment and logistics for their businesses.

Ms Ashigbui, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of DelChris Ventures, producers of the Original Dzowoe, came top among participants, who benefited from the programme.

The product, which is being produced from maize and groundnut, has various flavours including, brown rice, maize hot, mallet and sugar free.

The Deputy Minister said young people should stop blaming authorities for not giving them jobs and find something to do with the skills they had acquired from the University.

'l have decided to support young Ghanaians, who are doing their best to promote made in Ghana goods and services especially women,' she said.

She said the Original Dzowoe being produced by the entrepreneur connote culture and urged her to spread the skills to impact on others in the society.

She commended the EXIM Bank for its support in promoting SMEs to grow and develop and contribute to the development of the economy.

Ms Ashigbui told the GNA that management intended to visit some traditional authorities in both the Volta and the Northern regions with the product to know the history behind the product.

She commended the efforts of the Minister in promoting indigenous products made in Ghana.

On expansion of the business, the CEO said in the next five years, she wanted to see the product being recognised globally and patronised by all.

She said management was still working on its packaging and other standard issues to meet the international standard regulations.

GNA