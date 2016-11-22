NCCE organises Parliamentary debate

By Federica Kyeremateng, GNA

Tamale, Nov. 22, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has organised a Parliamentary debate for Parliamentary aspirants at Sagnarigu in the Northern Region.

The debate was to allow the parliamentary aspirants namely Mr Ahmed Jamal Deen of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Mr Habib Iddrisu of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to outline their development plans for the constituency.

Issues raised and questions asked by the moderator ranged from health, agriculture, security, roads and infrastructure as well as the welfare of women and children.

All the Parliamentary candidates took turns to outline the plan they had for the constituency and the reason why the electorate should vote for them and their parties to win the December 7 polls.

Alhaji Abdul Razak Saani, the Regional Director of the NCCE expressed satisfaction about the way the parliamentary aspirants comported themselves and expressed the hope that the gesture would be translated into peaceful conduct of the elections.

He advised the electorate not to be swayed by politicians who might want to use them as tools for violence.

