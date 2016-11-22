Company pushes ahead with school promotion drive

By Sampson Adu-Poku, GNA

Kumasi, Nov 22, GNA - Nestle Ghana has launched its special four-month promo in support of the education of children in Kumasi.

The 'NIDO back to school promo' comes with cash prizes ranging from GH¢100.00 to GH¢10,000.00 and could be won daily.

Mr. Samuel Adjei-Yeboah, the Ashanti Regional Sales Manager, said it was also meant to assist the healthy growth of children through the consumption of Nestle NIDO, which has great nutritional benefits.

The people would only have to buy a sachet of the product, text the number found in the sachet to win a cash prize.

He said an average of five people had been winning various cash prizes every day in region.

The launch of promo was heavily patronized - brought together traders, market women, sales agents and school children.

Ms. Patience Kuewu, a receptionist at the Royal Park Hotel in Kumasi, won for herself GH¢10,000.00 and she was presented with a cheque for the amount.

