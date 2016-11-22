December 7 not holiday - Bani

Ho, Nov. 22, GNA - Mr Prosper Bani, the Minister for The Interior, has said December 7, the day set for Ghana's General Election is not a holiday.

He said except for security personnel who would be given time for their assignments on the day, especially those travelling, the Election Day would remain a working day for public servants.

Mr Bani said this when he addressed the Volta Regional Security Council and the Regional Election Taskforce during a working visit to the Region.

The visit was to afford the Minister the opportunity to assess the preparedness of the Election Taskforce ahead of the elections.

He said the Government expected all heads of institutions to 'provide an enabling environment' for workers to exercise their franchise.

Mr Bani reassured of the preparedness of the security services to ensure event-free polls and warned against hate speeches.

He said political parties and individuals engaging in hate speeches would soon be made to face the law.

Mr John Kudalor, the Inspector General of Police, tasked the Police to make all hotspots an 'enabling environment' and ensure that all registered Ghanaians were allowed to vote.

GNA