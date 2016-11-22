Man Eventually Dies After Enduring Fire Attack From Wife

Ashaiman: One of the victims reported to have survived a fire attack on Friday has been pronounced dead.

He died last night while on admission at the Korle-bu teaching hospital receiving treatment for severe burns from an arson attack.

Lawrence Nkem Oyem aged 45, and his younger brother Benjamin Oyem 42, sustained serious degrees of burns when Lawrence’s wife allegedly torched the room in which they were sleeping.

Benjamin died on the way to hospital on Friday whereas Lawrence kicked the bucket just last night as confirmed to the suspect’s father, Mr. Agbolosu.

Comfort Dzigbordi Agbolosu her late Nigerian were married for 12 years and lived happily in their Ashaiman home together with their 3 children until recently.

The couple recently was faced with quite some challenges marked by persistent squabbles.

The visiting In-law

As learnt by Clifford Yaw Frimpong of the West Afrikan Source News, Benjamin Oyem was visiting Ghana only two months after his wedding in Nigeria.

According to sources, Benjamin was in Ghana purposefully to try and help settle issues between his elder brother and his spouse – the widowed Comfort Agbolosu.

His mission however was yet to yield any results before his untimely death on Friday November 18.

Meanwhile the body of Mr Lawrence Nkem Oyem and that of his brother's have been deposited at the morgues of the Tema Genaral and Korle-bu teaching hospitals respectively.

Lawrence Oyem left behind 3 children, all females; aged 9, 7 and 4.

He also left behind a widow, Comfort Dzigbordi Agbolosu who is currently in the grips of the law for allegedly committing the attack, which might have resulted in the death of the two brothers.

The suspect, Comfort Dzigbordi Agbolosu is to be processed for court today Tuesday November 22.