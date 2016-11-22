Leave President John Dramani Mahama Alone, He Only Made A Statement Of Fact And Yes, The NPP Would Dump Dr. Bawumia After The 2016 Elections

Recent calls from the Christian Council of Ghana, MFWA and other known political media cronies of the NPP to President John Dramani Mahama to apologise for making a statement of fact misconstrued as tribal about his kinsman and younger brother, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the current running mate of the opposition NPP flagbearer at an NDC campaign rally at Lawra can only be described as bias and hypocritical.

History of happening in the NPP of how they treat NPP members of northern origin confirms Presidents John Mahama’s comments of how the NPP uses and damps people of northern origin.

Yes, Dr. Bawumia is incontestably a fine economist and surely the entire country, Ghana, is very proud of such a fine technocrat but it must be conspicuously stated that Dr. Bawumia is being desperately used by the NPP merely for electoral gain and he shall certainly be damped after the 2016 elections. Dr. Bawumia is only relevant to the NPP as long as Nana Addo is around as leader of the largely known Akan party.

Many NPP bigwigs are only paying lip service to how they believe in Dr. Bawumia's alliance with Nana Addo for the fear of suffering the wrath of the extensively vindictive and intolerant opposition leader and leader of the NPP.

The NPP will not treat Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia any better and different than they did to the Late Chief S.D. Dombo, Late Alhaji Aliu Mahama, Late Hawa Yakubu, late Adams Mahama; May their blessed souls rest in the bosom of Allah. I weep for my brother, Dr. Bawumia and our other kinsmen in the NPP.

Indeed, many NPP authorities have to date never accepted and considered Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a true party member and do not believe that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stands any chance of being consideration as a presidential material after Nana Addo exits the political terrain…

Gaafara Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia but that Danquah Busia MINUS Dombo fraternity only sees you as an instrument for their political fulfillment and nothing more.

Sorry Afa Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Leave President John Dramani Mahama alone, he only made a statement of fact and yes, the NPP would dump Dr. Bawumia after the 2016 elections. Per their orientation, the NPP is not a party that is ready to have a northerner as their flagbearer/leader yet and that would not change today or anytime soon.

Nuhu Ndebilla

[email protected]