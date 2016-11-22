Fmr. Ambassador Provides Free Eye Screening And Surgery To Sunyani Residents

Over Six hundred (600) old-ages and adults in the Sunyani Municipality who get chance to screened their eye’s on Monday 21st November has described Sunyani East Independent Parliamentary Candidate as the ‘right man’ for Sunyani East constituency seat.

According to them, George Kumi who doesn’t receive any Government support or any statutory funds paid to MPs for development and social interventions and yet doing all the good things for them, “provided free eye care services to Six hundred (600) people shows that if we vote for him to be member of parliament (MP) for Sunyani East constituency he will surely bring massive developments”.

“This is our first time seeing individual providing free eye care services for massive people like this and also taking surgery expenses in Sunyani” they added.

Sunyani East Independent Parliamentary Candidate, Fmr. Ambassador George Kumi has been complementing efforts in providing free eye care services to Zongo community and nearby towns in Sunyani East Constituency

The objective is to provide free health in care for people in the area who are unable to afford quality health delivery.

Fmr. Ambassador George Kumi together with his partners, Charity Eye Centre and Unit for Sight an American based NGO reached out to over Six hundred (600) people through the provision of free screening; eye care education and distribution of eye glasses take place at Pentecost Church in Sunyani Zongo.

Beneficiary communities include Sunyani Zongo, Penkwasi and among other areas.

However, 90% of the surgery expenses will be bear by Ambassador George Kumi and the patient will take care of only 10%.

In Related development, About 100 people were screen at Kotokrom of which 10 of them have been referred to kumasi for surgery.

Another 200 people were screen and Medicated at Nsagobesa near Yawsae, 10 of them have also been referred to Kumasi for surgery.

At Nkrankrom over 200 rural folks were screen and medicated to bring the first phase to a successful end.

In all over one thousand (1,000) people were screen and medicated while 60 of them have been referred for surgery.

In the first phase of the project, Beneficiary communities include, Atronie, Atuahenkrom,

Adedaase, kuffour camp among other communities.

Fmr.Ambassador George Kumi, briefing the media said the health needs of people remain a number priority on his agenda.

“Am doing this for my people to enable them stay healthy and contribute their quota to the development of the area and the country at large”.

“I will continue to initiate people centered programs that will enhance the welfare of the people” he added.

Former Ambassador to Libya, Mr George Kumi, is contesting as an Independent Parliamentary candidate in the Sunyani East Constituency and last on the parliamentary ballot paper.