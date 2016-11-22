You cannot be Christian and poor – Pastor tells Ghanaians

The head pastor of House of Miracle Ministries (HoM) says it is an anomaly to be a Christian and be as poor as “a church rat”.

In an interview with Joy News ahead of the church’s annual December to Remember conference, Sampson Amoateng encouraged church leaders to disabuse the minds of their members that money is evil.

“The bible says money answers all things. It is an error for a Christians to be as poor as a church rat” he said.

Prophet Amoateng explained that just as in the case of father Abraham “Genesis 13:2 - Now Abraham was very rich in livestock, in silver and in gold.”

“To bridge the seeming division and encourage a common voice and prayer focus, House of Miracle Ministries has put together the annual conference, which is in its 6th year," he added.

He quoted the parable of the beggar and the rich man who died and went to heaven and urged Christians to work at becoming like Abraham and not the poor man.

He added that the December to Remember events sets Christian on that track before the new year.

Touching on why he organizes the December To Remember conference, Prophet Amoateng said the Christian scene in Ghana is divided along church founders and church names.

The conference host said “prayer is a necessary practice for the Christian. It is a way of admitting our needs, adopting humility and claiming total dependence on God.”

Prophet Amoateng said he is inspired by his desire to help Christians grow spiritually, have a relationship with God and live better while on earth.

This year’s conference is under the theme “TAKE OVER” and is scheduled for November 27 to December 3, 2016.

Speakers are Bishop James Saah, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, Sampson Amoateng, Mark Amoateng, Daniel Amoateng and Brian Amoateng.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Francisca De Souza De Souza