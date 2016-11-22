Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Education | 22 November 2016 15:15 CET

Empowering rural girls to lead change in their communities.

By Amdiya Abdul Latiff

Passionate about girls education , Amdiya has taken initiatives to ensure marginalized girls in rural areas access education they deserve. She has secured scholarships at skill development centre for 120 underprivileged girls with special focus on teenage mothers, school dropouts and working girls to acquire skills to create a sustainable impact in their lives.

Among other events Amdiya organised a rally and a clean up exercise in one of the communities to create awareness on the importance of girls education.

Amdiya is facing a lot of challenges in her persuit to making sure young girls access education as their human right to fight the vicious cycle of extreme poverty,poor education and inequality compared to their counterparts in urban areas.

Amdiya believes with your right support, rural girls can be empowered for change to break the social fabric that undermines their right to development.

Education

WE NEED ENOUGH SECURITY TO PROTECT OUR FREEDOM
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img