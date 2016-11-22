Empowering rural girls to lead change in their communities.

Passionate about girls education , Amdiya has taken initiatives to ensure marginalized girls in rural areas access education they deserve. She has secured scholarships at skill development centre for 120 underprivileged girls with special focus on teenage mothers, school dropouts and working girls to acquire skills to create a sustainable impact in their lives.

Among other events Amdiya organised a rally and a clean up exercise in one of the communities to create awareness on the importance of girls education.

Amdiya is facing a lot of challenges in her persuit to making sure young girls access education as their human right to fight the vicious cycle of extreme poverty,poor education and inequality compared to their counterparts in urban areas.

Amdiya believes with your right support, rural girls can be empowered for change to break the social fabric that undermines their right to development.