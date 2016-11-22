Resolutions Passed At The General Meeting Of St. Augustine’s College, P T A (SAPTA) Cape Coast Held On 19th November 2016 At The College Assembly Hall At 9.30 AM

At the annual general meeting of St. College PTA (SAPTA) held on the 19th November 2016 at the College Assembly Hall at 9.30 am, we the undersigned parents hereby resolve as follows:

That we strongly oppose the interdiction of Mr. Joseph Connel, the headmaster of St. Augustine’s College, Cape Coast and that it was done hurriedly and in bad faith. That the headmaster, Mr. Joseph Connel be re-instated as headmaster with immediate effect. We associate ourselves with the call of other stakeholders (Board of Governors, APSU National and the legal owner of the College-Archbishop of Cape Coast) for his immediate re-instatement. That we fully back the decision taken by the PTA Executives calling on parents of incoming first year students to donate to the association to carryout pressing needs of the College. Thus, the decision takes retrospective effect. That every school has its own peculiar needs and that the supplies (outing dress, catholic hymnal, college brochure, ‘This is our Faith’ etc) for which we paid GH 140.00 to the administration were to help maintain discipline in the college and thus had our full backing. That we were not forced or coerced into paying as a pre-requisite for admission as it has been portrayed. That all parents of the first years were duly informed about the poor state of infrastructure (poor toilet facilities, lack of beds, desks etc), for which an appeal was made for us to voluntarily donate to support a good course. That the headmaster did no wrong and never collected any unapproved levy. That amount realized should be immediately released to enable the PTA commerce the planned development without any further delay to alleviate the hardship that the students are facing. That the notice pasted by the headmaster on the notice board on the 13th October 2016 indicating that all monies paid apart from admission fees would be refunded be rendered null and void.

We shall therefore be pleased to receive favorable response from your good office information of his restoration.

Signed by all Parents

(Signatures attached)

Witnessed by: Dr. Cephas Ekow Biney (Signed)

PTA Chairman

Mr. Ignatius Amissah (Signed)

PTA Secretary

Mr. Ebenezer Prah

PTA Treasurer

