Bringing Stability to Darfur: UN and Government of Sudan Launch a Joint Programme for Rule of Law in Darfur

The United Nations, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of International Cooperation have launched a major drive to enhance the rule of law in Darfur.

The initiative comes under the umbrella of the “Global Focal Point” which is a United Nations working arrangement between the Department of Peacekeeping Operations (DPKO), the United Nations Development Programme, and other UN partners, to provide joint operational country support in the police, justice and corrections areas in post-conflict and other crisis situations. In Sudan, this will take the form of a Joint Programme for Rule of Law in Darfur.

The programme aims to lay the foundations for sustainable peace and development by strengthening rule of law institutions, improving people’s access to justice and enhancing mechanisms to address land issues in Darfur. It will support the region towards recovery and development and has been developed following wide consultations with the Government, civil society organisations, and UN Agencies at all levels.

" In the framework of the joint programme, the ultimate goal is to identify good practices that can be replicated or gaps to be addressed through technical expertise and support. Through these activities, UNAMID will help to maintain stability in pilot areas, contribute to the protection of civilians – including returnee populations and women, and facilitate the implementation of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD)”, said Ms. Bintou Keita, Deputy Joint Special Representative (Protection), highlighting the significant impact of this programme. She added that UNAMID will continue to work with national authorities to monitor, evaluate and strengthen the capacity of rural court judges to resolve and mediate conflicts over land and other resources.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Ms. Marta Ruedas addressed the launching ceremony where she affirmed the UN’s commitment to work jointly for the benefit and prosperity of the Sudanese: “The Joint Programme represents a significant endeavor for the UN from a global perspective. Once established, it will represent the first organized transition from a peacekeeping mission to the United Nations Country Team (UNCT). Moreover, never have so many UN organizations teamed up on a single Rule of Law programme, or perhaps any joint programme for that matter, making this a showcase of how we can work better together.”

For his part, acting Minister of International Cooperation Mr. Osman Ahmed Fadel Wash asserted that “The programme builds a solid foundation for sustainable peace reflecting national ownership and a strong sense of partnership and coordination between the UN and the Government as well as amongst UN agencies and other stakeholders.” He further added “The programme is a key pillar of social stability. It ensures women’s empowerment for the development of communities and vulnerable groups.”

This distinctive programme has been initiated in implementation of Security Council Resolution 2296 (2016) which requested that certain UNAMID mandated tasks relating to the promotion of the rule of law in Darfur, as well as capacity-building of police and other local institutions, be transferred to the United Nations Country Team in Sudan.