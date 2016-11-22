Succour For Techiman Kayayei

A Kumasi based NGO, DANMARY Foundation has adopted 100 kayayei in the Techiman Municipalicity and Techiman North district for empowerment. The beneficiaries were selected according to their abilities and commitment to do more sustainable jobs.

The CEO, Mr Amos Gyetuo indicated to the beneficiaries at the inauguration of the group that the support was in accordance with DANMARY Foundation’s vision of empowering vulnerable groups such as kayayeis. He cautioned the beneficiaries to see their adoption by the Foundation as the window to get them out of poverty. The beneficiaries were assured of a-4year continuous support from the Foundation.

The beneficiaries who were very excited with the support from the DANMARY Foundation expressed gratitude to the management for realising their plight and stepping in to help them. They indicated commitment to take the entire intervention package seriously.

The women received female money purse each to ensure proper money handling and to use them as an emblem for recognising one another as beneficiaries of DANMARY’s intervention.

The CEO in an interview after the inauguration indicated that the beneficiaries were earmarked for training in soap making and agro processing. “They would each receive a start-up capital and further training in financial and business management,” the CEO said.

Present at the inauguration were Amos Gyetuo (CEO), David Boakye (Board Chairman) and Christopher Sory (focal person for Brong Ahafo Region).