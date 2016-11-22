Paramount Chief Want Asebu Lime Factory Revive

The paramount chief of Asebu Traditional Area, Okatakyi Dr Amanfi VII, has bemoaned the limited opportunities for employment in the traditional area owing to the collapse of the lime industry, which used to be the backbone of the local economy.

In view of that, he called on the government, which recently revived the Komenda Sugar Factory, to resuscitate the lime industry in the area to create jobs for the youth.

Okatakyi Dr Amanfi made the appeal during the celebration of Apayam-Kese 2016 at Asebu in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) District of the Central Region.

He also appealed to investors to establish factories in the area to reduce the high rate of unemployment among the youth.

The paramount chief added that the traditional council would release land to any investor who intends to establish any company in the traditional area.

Okatakyi Dr Amanfi attributed the poor academic performance of students over the years in the area to deplorable facilities in schools, inadequate teaching and learning materials, poor supervision and lack of motivation of the teachers.

He revealed that plans were underway by the traditional council to provide the needed leadership and motivation to ensure that children become productive in future.

“A comprehensive development plan for the traditional area to guide development in the area would be prepared, and it would help the district sssembly to know the needs of various communities in order to address them to achieve coherent development in the traditional area,” he added.

The Paramount chief emphasized the need for government to equip the Moree Health Center and upgrade the CHIP compounds at Asebu and Amosima to improve healthcare delivery to the people.

He expressed concern about the poor road network in the area and called for immediate attention.

Okatakyi Dr Amanfi condemned the unhealthy inter-party and intra party rivalry ahead of the crucial general elections.

He urged security agencies to deal decisively with people who would foment trouble and also appealed the Electoral Commission (EC) to take pragmatic steps to create conducive atmosphere for successful elections in December.

“Contesting parties must encourage their supporters to eschew violence and tolerate the views of their opponents, as the parties go about canvassing for votes across the country. It's our responsibility as a nation to maintain peace,” he stated.

From Sarah Afful, Asebu

