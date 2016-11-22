HOPE Campaign Endorses Nana

The leadership of HOPE Campaign, a political group made up of various professionals, has announced its support for the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ahead of the crucial December general elections.

HOPE Campaign said it carefully considered the policies of the various parties and how the flag bearers have conducted themselves in this campaign period before it took the decision to back Nana Addo.

Speaking at an event held on Saturday in Accra to announce the group's decision, spokesperson for the group Kweku Quarshie explained that with the climax of its campaign, it has become necessary to identify the leader who stands true to what the HOPE Campaign believes in.

“In our selection of this candidate, we have been careful to ensure that this leader really embodies the objective that this campaign has been all about. Fortunately, The HOPE campaign has identified that leader who offers the hope we need at this seriously challenging time in our country's destiny.

“We of the HOPE campaign declare that we endorse Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the 2016 presidential elections. In this ongoing political campaign, Nana Addo has addressed real issues on the campaign platforms: issues that are central to the feelings of most Ghanaians,” he added.

Explaining further, Kweku Quarshie said the key pillars of the campaign have been the four letters of the word: HOPE which represents Honesty, Opportunity, Prosperity and Education.

Prior to endorsing Nana Addo, Mr. Quarshie said in the last few months, it had advised and educated voters to consider serious issues of livelihood before they vote for a leader.

The campaign's spokesperson declared that indeed the NPP flagbearer has reiterated his commitment to giving Ghanaians hope for the future.

“Therefore, on December 7, we, the members of HOPE and many other people who are encouraged by what HOPE stands for, will meet Nana Addo at the point of our common destiny in the ballot box and we will choose him,” he added.