Zoomlion demands proof of GHc 448m corruption allegations

Waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, has denied allegations it is engaged in a corrupt scheme with government to siphon over GHc 448 million for its management of Youth Employment modules despite the cancellation of an initial contract.

According to Zoomlion's Communications Manager, Robert Coleman, the contract the company has been operating with since 2006 is still binding.

On the Citi Breakfast Show, Mr. Coleman explained that Zoomlion was pre-financing its work for government, with funding from financial institutions, for the management and payment of the persons under the module.

“There is no financial institution that will pre-finance a job like this for you without seeing a legal document from your side of the divide,” he noted.

The allegations surfaced when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) accused government of creating a corrupt scheme worth over GHc 448 million as payment to Zoomlion, for the management of the Modules despite the cancellation of their contract.

The People's National Convention (PNC), also said it had stumbled on some documents which confirm that government had a GHc450 million contract with Zoomlion and about GHc62 million has so far been paid the company illegally for no work done.

Produce canceled contract

But Mr. Coleman challenged the critics to produce documentation to the effect the contract had been cancelled.

“I was very confident because I have seen the contract that we have been consistently signing; and I know that there is absolutely no documentation to the effect that the contract has been abrogated or terminated,” he stated defiantly.

“We have a document that we have been working with; so we are extremely surprised that people are saying that the contract has been terminated. As I speak to you now, we have a valid contract we are working with.”

“We know that we have a binding contract. We know that per the terms of the contract that we are expected to execute, we are doing it and therefore we are working and we don't have any problem with the working document,” Mr. Coleman added.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana