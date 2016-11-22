NPP has competent people to lead Ghana – Akufo-Addo

Nana Akufo-Addo, the 2016 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said that the party has the best team to lead the country and steer it to sustainable economic development.

He said he will assemble competent people who will serve in various government positions if he is voted as President at the December 7 polls.

He added that, his team is ready and able to lead the country.

While addressing a rally at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, Nana Akufo-Addo said the pool of diverse skills and talents available in the NPP makes it easier for the party to effectively govern the country if given the opportunity.

“The New Patriotic Party has men and women who are ready, willing and able to provide this country the kind of governance that will bring prosperity to the mass of our people.”

“We are going to do well; not to go and fill our pockets when we come to power. That is not why we are coming into office; to steal the money of the people of Ghana.”

He further stated that, the NPP has “a big plan for the development of our country. A plan that is going to bring jobs and prosperity to all parts of Ghana, and in the Upper East Region, agribusiness is going to be our focus.”

He noted that “we are going to create the conditions of all year-round farming. If Burkina Faso can do it, so can we also do it in the Upper East Region and create prosperity and jobs for our people.”

He said the priority areas of an NPP government will include Education and Health, where the NPP will effectively execute its 2012 campaign promises of free Senior High School education policy, and the strengthening of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The NHIS “will receive new strength, so we can provide healthcare that is affordable and accessible for all Ghanaians”.

“Apart from the education of the children, we are going to revive in full, adult education; so that adults who did not have the opportunity to go to school will also benefit from knowledge and education. We want to have a nation where everybody can improve on their lives and circumstances. That is what we are fighting for, and that is why we are going to restore the allowances for teacher trainees.”

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana