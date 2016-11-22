Indomie Rep My School winners in Accra receive prizes

Two Junior High School students have been presented with educational scholarship worth four thousand Ghana cedis (Ghs 4,000) for coming top in their categories at the end of the Indomie Rep My School talent show.

The students, 14-year-old Rebecca Azikugik of Teshie R.C Basic School and 15-year-old Michael Majid who just completed Cable and Wireless Basic School Bubuashie, were crowned winners in the singing and rap competitions respectively and received several other prizes beside the scholarship.

Indomie Rep My School is a talent show on Joy Prime on Multi TV, with the children competing in various performances during the period of the reality show. The show is intended to unearth talents in the young ones and build their confidence.

Marketing Manager of De United Foods Industries Ghana Ltd, brand owners of Indomie, Belo Cida Haruna noted Indomie’s involvement in the total development of children, adding that sponsoring the Rep My School show over the years, is just one of numerous activities that Indomie is engaged in to support young people to develop to their full potential. He said as a nutritious meal provider, Indomie is equally interested in contributing to the welfare of the society and hence the decision to support the programme and several others. Mr. Haruna added that Indomie will continue to support the talent show.

The winners, Miss Azikugik and Master Majid also went home with several boxes of Indomie instant noodles, exercise books, aprons and T-shirts. Separate presentations of these items were also made to their schools. The winner for the Ashanti Region had earlier been presented with his prizes which also include an educational scholarship.

The Heads of the schools who emphasised the need to ensure that children attain their full potential were grateful to Indomie for also presenting items to the schools.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com