Funding ready for construction of Bolga-Bawku road – Mahama

The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has assured the people of the Upper East Region that financial mobilization is completed for the construction of the Bolgatanga-Bawku road.

President Mahama in July 2016 cut sod for the construction of the Bolga-Bawku road but the contractor has since not moved to site to commence work.

But speaking at the palace of the Bawku Naba Abugrago Azoka II during a campaign tour of Bawku, President Mahama said funding for the project had been secured adding that, the contractor will soon commence work.

“I was here sometime in July on the ‘Accounting to the people tour’ we cut sod for the construction of the Bolga-Bawku road and the Tamne Dam. I am happy to inform you that all these projects are progressing. The contractors have been paid their full mobilization and they are moving their equipments to the sites.”

“We have put the Bolga-Bawku road on the Enhanced Fund’ and so there are funds to pay the contractors and so when it start, it will continue without stopping. I want to have a first class road from Bolga to Bawku through to Pulmakum.”

President Mahama added that, the Bawku township roads will also see massive facelift to befit the wealthy commercial center of Bawku.

Meanwhile drivers and commuters of the road have complained about how the bad state of the road is affecting their businesses and health with the dusty nature of the road.

The road when completed will also reduce the travel time from Bolga to Bawku.

Tamme dam construction

On the construction of the Tamne dam, President Mahama said, construction of the project stalled during the rainy season to allow the area dry for continuation of the construction.

“Now that, we are in the dry season the contractor has moved their equipments to the site and work will soon commence on the project.”

He said, the dam when completed will cover 1,400 hectares of land to harness all year round farming.

Mr. Mahama added that, out growers will be give 5-10 of the irrigable land to farm throughout the area.

He appealed to the people of Bawku to turn out in the numbers and vote massively to retain the NDC government to continue it good works. He later addressed a rally at Bawku, Binduri, Tempane, Garu and Zebilla.

By: Frederick Awuni/Citifmonline.com/Ghana